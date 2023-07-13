Over a quarter of Gen Z Brits are turning to TikTok for financial advice

With #financialliteracy gaining 309k views on TikTok, it’s clear Gen Z are now using it to educate themselves about something you may not expect: money.

In a recent study from Shepherds Friendly, data has shown that TikTok is becoming the preferred destination for Gen Z when it comes to financial advice with over a quarter turning to the social media platform for insight into finance topics.

TikTok is the main financial education source for Gen Z

The top 10 sources Gen Z are turning to for financial advice

Rank Source of financial information Age18-24 1 TikTok 25.81% 2 My bank 24.42% 3 Parents 23.50% 4 Google 21.66% 5 YouTube 21.20% 6 Online articles/forums 16.59% 7 Friends 15.67% 8 Co-workers 15.21% 9 TV shows (e.g The Martin Lewis Money Show) 14.29% 10 The news 14.29%

Here are some key findings of the wider study which saw Shepherds Friendly quiz Brits on their knowledge of personal finance:

Just 27% of Brits passed the money literacy test , meaning almost three-quarters struggle with financial literacy

(29%) Those in Southampton proved to be the most financially literate Brits with 38% answering the quiz questions correctly, while Glasgow came out as the least financially literate city with just 16% of respondents getting our quiz questions correct

Derence Lee, Chief Finance Officer at Shepherds Friendly commented the results: “As the majority of the people surveyed lacked confidence in their stocks and shares ISAs knowledge, this indicates individuals potentially aren’t using the most suitable savings vehicle for their needs”.