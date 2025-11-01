Over half of UK expats in living overseas feel better financially than twelve months ago

Fifty-four per cent of UK expats living overseas feel either better or slightly better financially than they did twelve months ago, with a 39% attributing this to cheaper living costs, 25% to the performance of their investment portfolios: 17% to rising property values, and 16% to their growing pension pot. Nearly a fifth (23%) said they felt either worse or slightly worse off.

These are the top line findings from the annual 2025 Worldwide Wealth Survey conducted by international financial advisory firm, Hoxton Wealth, which saw responses from UK expats living in the Europe, the Middle East, North America, South East Asia and Australia and New Zealand.

The 54% feeling better financially figure compares to a 75% average for all expats around the world feeling similarly better off. This compares to twelve months ago when 50% of respondents globally reported feeling better with 41% feeling financially worse. This year found 24% saying they felt either worse off or slightly worse off, with the remaining saying they felt about the same as last year.

When asked about their financial priorities 63% of UK expats said it was to plan for their retirement; 41% to invest, and 39% to build up their savings. Just 10% said their priority was debt reduction.

93% of those surveyed said they were either somewhat confident or very confident in their ability to plan for their long-term financial goals. Only 7% said they were not confident.

“It’s encouraging to see that more than half of UK expats feel financially better off than they did a year ago, driven by factors such as rising portfolios and property values,” says Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth.

“However, the fact that 42% still don’t have a relationship with a financial adviser is a concern. While many expats feel confident about their long-term planning, without professional guidance they may be missing opportunities to maximise their wealth or protect against future risks. For those navigating pensions, investments, and cross-border tax considerations, tailored financial advice can make the difference between feeling secure today and being truly prepared for tomorrow.”

46% of those surveyed said they use spreadsheets to monitor their financial performance, compared with 40% who use specialist apps, including the Hoxton Wealth app. 13% said they still use pen and paper.

“While spreadsheets and even pen and paper remain popular, specialist financial apps give expats a clearer, real-time view of their wealth and goals,” adds Ball.

“By switching to tools like the Hoxton Wealth app, individuals can track performance more accurately, access tailored insights, and make smarter, faster decisions. For those managing assets across borders, the ability to consolidate information securely in one place is a major step forward in taking control of their financial future.”