Over half of UK workers too uncomfortable to talk about mental health at work 

It’s less of a taboo subject than before – 38%

Colleagues opening up about mental health with a positive outcome – 32%

Friends and family talking about their mental health with a positive outcome – 24%

Increase in discussions around mental health on social media – 24%

A rise in debates focusing on mental health on TV – 19%

As part of its mission to help the UK find a job they’ll love, Reed.co.uk aims to equip UK workers with the tools they need to Love Mondays and confidence in talking about mental health when at work plays a crucial role in that. Reed.co.uk opened up the conversation to mental health charity Mind, on the importance of a supportive work environment.



Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index Insights, researching workplace wellbeing showed that respondents who feel their line manager supports their mental health and wellbeing are more than twice as likely to report good mental health, than those who do not feel like they’ve got this support (62% against 29%). The findings come after research which suggests that 4 in 5 UK employees let down by mental health support in the workplace.



Simon Wingate, UK Managing Director at Reed.co.uk, says: “We’re seeing conversations about mental health becoming far more commonplace in our real lives, but there’s still some way to go in our working lives as our latest research reveals.”



Wingate continued: “We’re on a mission to help people Love Mondays every day in their jobs, and a huge part of that is ensuring people feel they can bring their whole self to work and are comfortable and able to open up about any potential mental health challenges.



“We need to ensure we’re encouraging employers to create safe, inclusive working environments that workers feel comfortable being themselves in, and we need to empower jobseekers and employees to feel confident if they need to speak up about their mental health. This open dialogue between co-workers will lead to greater job satisfaction and productivity, and ultimately a happier and healthier workforce.”



Andrew Berrie, Head of Workplace Wellbeing at Mind, continues: “We know stigma around mental health hardens in times of economic uncertainty and decline. Many younger people who feel less financially secure or people in low-income positions may have concerns around disclosing poor mental health in case it might have an impact on their employment, hours scheduled or being considered unfavourably during change management processes.



“Managers should look to ensure they’re having regular catch ups with employees and that wellbeing is a central area of discussion – ensuring employees understand their responsibilities, their priorities and what is expected of them – in addition to providing the necessary support to enable them