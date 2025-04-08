Oxford Risk launches investor personas to enhance personal financial engagement

Oxford Risk, a leader in behavioural finance solutions, has unveiled its pioneering Investor Personas product, powered by its proprietary Behavioural Engagement Technology platform. Oxford Risk’s Solution gives financial institutions a deeper understanding of their clients, unlocking personalised engagement, tailored recommendations, and behavioural nudges that help customers invest with confidence, stay invested, and make better financial decisions.

Built on extensive research, this solution provides the most robust understanding of how an individual makes financial decisions, offering an easily deployed data-driven approach to understanding investor behaviour and personalising financial advice.

Oxford Risk’s latest innovation identifies 10 distinct investor personas, evaluating investors across 16 Financial Personality dimensions such as composure, impulsivity, desire for guidance, financial comfort, and desire for legacy.

“This marks a step-change in personalising financial guidance,” said Dr Greg B Davies, Head of Behavioural Finance at Oxford Risk. “By understanding how people actually make financial decisions, we enable advisers, asset managers, and fintechs to engage more effectively — giving investors the confidence to act, and the emotional comfort to stay the course.”

Unlike traditional segmentation based on life stage, demographics, or wealth, Oxford Risk’s Financial Persona product segments investors by how they make decisions. This behavioural approach helps financial professionals understand how clients respond to market fluctuations, what drives their investment choices, and how to tailor engagement strategies to improve outcomes.

Announced in 2024, financial institutions such as Bancolombia are already leveraging Behavioural Engagement Technology to boost investor engagement. “Financial institutions are already seeing real results,” said James Pereira-Stubbs, Chief Client Officer at Oxford Risk. “In a crowded market where it’s hard to stand out and harder still to get clients to invest, Behavioural Engagement Technology offers a powerful way to cut through — turning deep insight into smarter, more personal engagement. From personalised newsletters to referral targeting and product matching, the use cases are both immediate and far-reaching.”

Oxford Risk’s solution is designed for easy integration into existing financial platforms, enabling seamless adoption by financial professionals worldwide. Over the coming weeks, Oxford Risk will release detailed insights into each investor persona, along with actionable recommendations for financial firms looking to enhance engagement strategies.

For more information on the Behavioural Engagement Technology solution, visit Oxford Risk’s website: Oxford Risk’s Behavioural Engagement Technology.