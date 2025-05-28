P1 Investment Services hires former M&G and Standard Life platform specialist James Bishop

P1 Investment Services, operator of the P1 Platform, has appointed James Bishop as Senior Platform Account Manager.

This appointment marks the latest move by P1 to enhance its adviser support services having added Michelle Angell and James Fouche in the first half of 2025.

With over 15 years of experience across major financial institutions including Key Account Manager at M&G plc, Old Mutual, Standard Life Aberdeen, and AXA Wealth, Bishop brings a deep understanding of adviser needs, platform operations, and relationship management to the growing P1 team.

At P1, He will play a key role in supporting the firm’s growing community of financial planning firms, providing tailored platform expertise, and helping advisers optimise their use of P1’s expanding suite of tools and services. His extensive experience includes national account management, regional leadership, and operational support, offering a comprehensive perspective on the end-to-end adviser experience.

Michelle Angell, Senior Operations & Client Services Manager at P1 Investment Services, said: “At P1, we believe that great technology should never come at the expense of great service. Our adviser base has more than doubled over the past year, driven by demand for modern platform functionality and first-class customer service. James’ appointment is a strategic move to ensure our clients continue to receive responsive, knowledgeable and a personal service; just as they expect from P1.”

Bishop added: “I’ve spent my career helping advisers get the most from platforms, and I’m excited to join a business where service is just as important as technology. P1 is clearly doing something different, from how it partners with advice firms to how it builds its tools. I look forward to helping our clients make the most of what the P1 Platform offers.”

The hire follows several recent appointments across P1’s client service and operations teams and its continued ambition to keep growing these teams, reinforcing the firm’s dedication to balancing digital transformation with personalised, expert support.