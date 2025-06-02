PEXA completes UK’s first fully digital property purchase

PEXA, the digital property exchange platform, today announces the completion of the UK’s first fully digital Purchase transaction.

The transaction took place as part of the testing of PEXA’s Sale & Purchase proposition ahead of its fulllaunch and wider market roll out later this year. It marks an important milestone in PEXA’s mission tostreamline the home buying and selling journey.

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society was the first UK lender to complete a mortgage using PEXA, withnational law firm Muve acting as the conveyancer within the PEXA workspace for both the purchaser and lender.

The transaction leveraged PEXA’s proprietary payment scheme, PEXA Pay — the seventh net settlementpayment scheme to clear through the Bank of England. The technology enabled the settlement of funds from the incoming lender’s account to the seller’s conveyancers verified account together with successful lodgement of title with HM Land Registry to complete the transaction promptly and securelygiving peace of mind that both lender and purchase are protected.

This test transaction did not require the purchaser to introduce additional funds, although following PEXA’s recent FCA approval as an Authorised Payment Institution, PEXA can now receive funds directlyfrom the consumer acting as a Third Party Managed Account (“TPMA”) provider to conveyancers for property transactions.

The news builds on the already significant momentum the business has generated with its remortgage proposition, which had already processed over £100m in transactions by the end of January this year. This successful transaction has set the foundation for the market-wide launch of the Sale & Purchase offeringlater this year.

Commenting on the transaction, Joe Pepper, UK CEO of PEXA, said: ”Our mission has always been to help transform the property market for the benefit of consumers, lenders and conveyancers.Today’s completion of the UK’s first digital purchase transaction is a landmark achievement in this journey. By leveraging our platform and PEXA Pay scheme, we have demonstrated how technology cansimplify and expedite what has traditionally been a complex and time-consuming process.

“This milestone is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the UK property market, particularly forward-thinking organisations like Hinckley & Rugby Building Society and Muve who were also the firstindustry players to test PEXA’s remortgage proposition. They have been early believers in the power of PEXA, and their commitment to innovation has been instrumental in making this breakthrough possible.

“The successful trial transaction is a precursor to the launch of our Sale & Purchase offering later thisyear. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to invest in the UK market to deliver better outcomesfor all stakeholders, making property transactions faster, simpler and more secure.”

Laura Sneddon, Head of Safes and Distribution at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, added:“We are always eager to embrace innovation and work with partners who share our vision for a moreefficient and modernised property market. PEXA’s fully digital Sale & Purchase platform represents a significant step forward in streamlining the mortgage and completion process, and we are proud to havebeen the first UK lender to complete a transaction using this ground breaking technology.

“Our team has worked closely with PEXA to test and implement this platform, and today’s successfultransaction demonstrates the potential for this technology to transform the property market. We lookforward to continuing our partnership with PEXA to deliver enhanced services for our customers and tolead the way in digital innovation within the lending industry.”

David Jabbari, Founder and CEO of Muve, commented: “This achievement underscores the transformative potential of PEXA’s platform to improve the conveyancing process.

“Muve is committed to driving innovation in the legal sector, and this collaboration aligns perfectlywith our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our clients. We are proud to have played a keyrole in this historic transaction and look forward to working with PEXA to bring the benefits of digitalconveyancing to more consumers across the UK.”