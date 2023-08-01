PIMFA announces shortlist for 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, is delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards.



Launched in 2021 and opening to entries in April, PIMFA’s industry awards demonstrate our continuing commitment to promote diversity and inclusion best practice within the financial services industry.



Those shortlisted will now be judged by a group of industry peers alongside experts in diversity and inclusion from charities that PIMFA partner with which include: Roopalee Dave, Partner at EY; Peter Moores, Chief Executive of Raymond James; Matt Cameron, Global Managing Director at LGBT Great, Bev Shah, Chie Executive & Founder, City Hive, Jennifer Mathias, Group Chief Finance Officer at Rathbones, Sean Taylor, Director at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at abrdn Personal Wealth & interactive investor among others.



This year’s event, held in partnership with Morningstar, SEI Investment Europe, Raymond James, FIS, Royal London, Charles Schwab, Clearstream and MA Financial Media – is expected to be even bigger and better – culminating in a gala awards ceremony at the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel in central London on 12 October 2023.



Individuals and firms shortlisted in each category for the Awards are:



Best Approach to Wellbeing

• FIS

• Rathbones

• Rosewood Wealth Management

• SS&C Financial Services

• Walker Crips



Best Industry Partner

• Association of British Insurers (ABI)

• Door Ventures

• EY Foundation

• Future Frontiers

• The Diversity Project

• Women Returners



Best DE&I Initiative – 1-50 Employees

• The Verve Foundation

• Qomply



Best DE&I Initiative – 51 – 350 Employees

• 7IM

• IM Asset Management

• Multrees Investor Services

• Walker Crips

• Raymond James Investment Services



Best DE&I Initiative – 351+ Employees

• Apex Group

• HSBC UK

• Legal & General Investment Management

• Lloyds Banking Group

• Morningstar

• Santander UK

• The Openwork Partnership



Best Organisational Outreach

• LGT Wealth Management

• Future Frontiers

• Charles Stanley



Inclusive Talent Management

• LGT Wealth Management

• SEI



Rising Talent

• Christopher Miles, Partnership Development Manager – The Openwork Partnership

• Oluseun Oduleye, Talent Portfolio Manager – LGT Wealth Management

• Kameka McLean, Group Head of HR – Walker Crips

• Nalini Solanki, Business Insight Manager – Legal & General Investment Manager

• Kaya Pinnock, Transformation Office Analyst – Rathbones

• Rahab Paracha, Sustainable Multi-Asset Investment Specialist – Rathbones



D&I Executive Sponsor

• Emma Bennie, Head of Discretionary and Chair of the Saunderson House Investment Committee – Rathbones

• Rachel Robertson, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer – Multrees Investor Services

• Phoebe Stone, Head of Sustainable Investing and Intermediary Investment Services – LGT Wealth Management

• Kameka McLean, Group Head of HR – Walker Crips

• Sarah Owen-Jones, Group Chief Risk Officer and executive member of the Rathbones DE&I Committee – Rathbones



Overall D&I Champion

• David Coombs, Head of Multi Asset Investments – Rathbones

• Pritpal Virdee, Relationship Manager – BNY Mellon | Pershing

• Fiona Wallace, Business Planning and Support Manager – HSBC UK

• Elena Koycheva, Head of ESG Client Experience – BlueBay Asset Management

• Kameka McLean, Group Head of HR – Walker Crips

Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “As always I’m delighted both by the quality and by the number of entries we have received for our Diversity & Inclusion Awards. Many congratulations to all those shortlisted and I’d like to thank all those that submitted an entry this year.



“It is never easy to select those people and organisations shortlisted from the many entries. There are some excellent D&I initiatives out there and the continuing work that so many are doing in this area is inspiring.



“PIMFA’s Diversity & Inclusion Awards aim to continue to celebrate the people and organisations that are working hard to ensure our industry better represents the wider society we aim to serve and the Awards once again show the great strides forward that we are making. I look forward to celebrating that progress with those shortlisted and our winners in October.”