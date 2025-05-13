Plannr & AdvisoryAI launch integration

AdvisoryAI, award-winning AI platform for financial advisers, and Plannr, a trusted leader in financial adviser technology, has gone live with an integration that eliminates manual updates into Plannr CRM post a meeting and significantly enhances advice workflows for Plannr users.

The latest integration addresses one of the most significant pain points for financial advisers: the time-consuming process of manually updating client fact-finding data in their back-office systems. By automating this process with just four clicks in total, advisers can now seamlessly transfer client information between platforms, saving hours of administrative work and reducing the risk of errors.

Plannr users will gain immediate access to AI assistants Emma and Evie, to save time on admin by automatically generating client documentation such as meeting notes, suitability reports, annual review reports etc., and updating Plannr with client information directly in the fact find. The integration enables two-way synchronisation through “pull” and “push” functions—ensuring advisers can efficiently retrieve existing client data from Plannr and send updated information back after meetings. A built-in wizard flags field-level differences so only accurate, adviser-approved changes are applied to Plannr – protecting data integrity while saving hours of admin.