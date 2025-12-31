Plymouth property market sees significant growth amid city developments

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 23/12/2025

Further to Lloyds’ report highlighting a 12.6% rise in Plymouth property prices over the past year, local property experts point to the city’s ongoing transformation as a key driver. Recoco Property Search notes that investments such as Royal William Yard, along with enhanced retail, sporting, and lifestyle amenities, have made Plymouth an increasingly attractive option for buyers, fuelling competition and pushing property values higher.

Nigel Bishop of buying agency Recoco Property Search says: “Plymouth has benefited from substantial infrastructural investments such as Royal William Yard, which created a number of new homes. The city’s improved retail, sporting, culinary and general lifestyle amenities also position Plymouth as an attractive option for house hunters of all ages. This demand has contributed to a more competitive property market and property prices going up.”

