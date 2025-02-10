Podcast #107: The evolving role of Paraplanners – Mentorship, motivation and success strategies with Sam Patterson 

We’re excited to bring you another insightful conversation from the world of financial services. Hosted by Sue Whitbread, editor of IFA Magazine, and senior financial journalist, Jenny Hunter, this week’s episode shines a spotlight on key topics from within the paraplanner profession.

Our guest is Sam Patterson, Head of Mentoring at the Paraplanner Club—a dynamic organisation dedicated to mentoring and supporting paraplanners throughout their careers. Sam has been instrumental in empowering paraplanners, offering guidance and fostering professional growth in an ever-evolving industry – amongst the many other roles he currently fulfils!

In this episode, we explore mentorship’s vital role in paraplanning, how consumer duty and AI are reshaping the profession, and the skills paraplanners need to excel. We also touch on practical advice for balancing qualifications with busy careers and strategies for building strong reputations in the industry.

Whether you’re a paraplanner, financial adviser, or business owner, this episode is packed with actionable insights and fresh perspectives. So, grab a coffee and join us as we dive into the challenges and opportunities shaping the paraplanning profession today!

Listen to the full conversation here.

