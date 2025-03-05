Podcast #111: International Women’s Day Special with Dynamic Planner’s Yasmina Siadatan

In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD), we’re bringing you a special episode of IFA Talk, the weekly podcast from IFA Magazine. This time, we’re shining a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible contributions of women in financial services.

Join Jenny Hunter and Sue Whitbread as they sit down with Yasmina Siadatan, Chief Revenue Officer at Dynamic Planner – and winner of The Apprentice back in 2009! Yasmina shares her thoughts on gender equality in financial services, the progress made, and the challenges that remain in helping more women step into leadership roles.

The conversation explores what IWD means to Yasmina and why it matters across all professions. She reflects on the growing presence (or not in some cases) of women in leadership roles within financial services, the impact of role models and mentorship, and the advice she would give to her younger self. With this year’s theme of #AccelerateAction, the discussion also focuses on the practical steps businesses and individuals can take to promote diversity and inclusion beyond just one day of recognition.

This engaging and thought-provoking episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the future of financial services and the role of women in shaping it.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Yasmina Siadatan

Yasmina Siadatan is Chief Revenue Officer at Dynamic Planner, and part of the Executive Management Team and the Board. She is an integral contributor to decision making in the business, working in tandem with the senior team at Dynamic Planner to lead and deliver on its marketing-led growth strategy and further build the Dynamic Planner brand.

She and her team are responsible for Dynamic Planner’s marketing and sales strategy which includes understanding market requirements and successfully matching them to UK advice firms. Previously, as Creative Director of Start Up Loans, Yasmina headed marketing and communications for the government’s flagship scheme which provided access to finance for small businesses.

She worked for Lord Sugar in 2009 having won the fifth series of BBC One’s The Apprentice, heading up his flagship tech and digital media organisation and overseeing product marketing and advertising sales to blue chip organisations. Following that she was headhunted by James Caan of Dragons’ Den fame to help run his private equity organisation. She graduated in economic history from the London School of Economics.