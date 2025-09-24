Podcast #141: What do advisers and paraplanners want and need from retirement planning? With Morningstar Wealth’s Steve Coleman and Steve Owen

Retirement income planning has always been front and centre for advisers and paraplanners – and it’s evolving fast.

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, Matt and Sue are joined by not one but two expert guests from Morningstar Wealth: Steve Coleman, Head of Product, and Steve Owen, Head of Proposition. Together, they explore what advisers and paraplanners really want and need from providers when it comes to helping clients achieve secure, sustainable retirement income.

In this conversation, we cover:

What advisers and paraplanners are telling providers about their biggest retirement income priorities

How retirement planning might change over the next decade

The role of regulation, technology, and consumer behaviour in shaping better client outcomes

Ways to engage younger people with financial planning – both as investors and as a profession

Whether you’re focused on immediate client conversations or planning for the long-term evolution of your advice business, this episode is full of insights to support your thinking in today’s ever-changing retirement landscape.

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Also, be sure to check out our recent episode with L&G’s Francis Chua, mentioned in this episode, by clicking here!



Steve Owen

Steve Owen is Head of Proposition for Morningstar Wealth EMEA, where he leads the strategy and governance of the firm’s products and services, ensuring Morningstar Wealth’s market position is continually optimised.

With over 25 years of experience in financial services—and a particular focus on platforms for the past 15 years—Steve has held a variety of roles spanning operations, compliance, and propositions. He is a strong advocate for the value of saving and investing, and believes it is possible to align the interests of all stakeholders to deliver better outcomes for investors.

Steve Coleman

Steve Coleman is Head of Product-he is responsible for the leading the strategy, vision and roadmap execution for Morningstar Wealth Platform. He has worked in financial services for 20 years, spanning diverse roles within large enterprises, starts-ups and scale ups.

He is extremely passionate about developing products that deliver elevated user experiences and believes in the power of user-centric design and development.