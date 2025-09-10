Podcast #139: Helping advisers build successful partnerships with MPS providers, with L&G’s Francis Chua

In this week’s IFA Talk podcast, we’re exploring model portfolio services (MPS), asking what really makes for a successful partnership between an MPS provider and an advice business.

It’s a subject that remains front of mind for many advisers and wealth managers, especially as the MPS market evolves and client expectations continue to grow.

Meet L&G’s Francis Chua

To help us dive into this topic, Sue and Matt are joined by Francis Chua, Fund Manager at L&G. Francis plays a key role in shaping L&G’s MPS proposition and shares his insights on what advisers are asking for, how L&G is set up to deliver, and where he sees the market heading.

What we cover in the conversation

What advisers are cautious of when selecting an MPS partner

What advice firms look for in a successful partnership

How L&G supports advisers with services and tools

How the MPS market is evolving – and what the future may hold

Listen to the full conversation

Tune in to hear Francis’s practical take on how to make long term MPS partnerships truly successful, and what that could mean for advisers and clients alike.

About Francis Chua

Francis is a multi-asset fund manager within L&G’s Asset Allocation team. As a key member of the Asset Allocation team, he oversees a diverse portfolio of retail multi-asset funds, including the award winning Multi-Index range, L&G’s Model Portfolio Service and the Multi-Manager funds, where he serves as the lead fund manager. Francis previously worked at Aviva, where he specialised in implementing investment strategies with a focus on financial risk management, investment manager selection and in-depth asset class research. Francis is a graduate of the University of Warwick and is both a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries as well as a CFA charter holder.