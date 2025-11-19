Podcast #149: Smarter retirement strategies for your clients, with Andrew Lewis, Senior Investment Director at Brooks Macdonald

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, Matt Williams and Jenny Hunter dive into one of the most important and complex areas of financial planning, helping clients manage risk and income throughout retirement.

Joining them is Andrew Lewis, Senior Investment Director at Brooks Macdonald, who shares his thoughts on how advisers can design smarter, more resilient retirement strategies that adapt to clients’ changing needs.

Andrew talks about the main risks retirees face today, from longevity and sequencing risk to the impact of inflation – the kind of inflation you really notice when the price of a tub of Lurpak at the supermarket gives you a shock (though other butters are, of course, available). He also unpacks the key findings from the FCA’s thematic review on retirement income and what they mean in practice for advisers supporting clients through decumulation.

The conversation rounds off with a look at how Brooks Macdonald’s Retirement Strategies can form part of a centralised retirement proposition, helping advisers deliver consistency, flexibility and stronger client outcomes.

If you’re advising clients approaching or already in retirement, this episode offers practical insights and plenty to think about as you help plan for your clients.

Andrew Lewis

Andrew joined Brooks Macdonald in 2017 and is responsible for the management and development of our offices in Wales and the South West. Prior to joining Brooks Macdonald, Andrew worked at Brewin Dolphin in Cardiff where, as a Divisional Director, he headed an investment team providing discretionary fund management solutions to financial advisers and their clients. He has over 15 years’ experience in financial services. Andrew also had a successful rugby career, playing for Cardiff and Wales.

Andrew is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment (CISI) and holds the CISI Private Client Investment Advice & Management Certificate, the CISI Diploma in Investment Compliance and The Chartered Insurance Institute Financial Planning Certificate.