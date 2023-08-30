Podcast #54: Theory Vs Reality – why markets don’t follow the textbooks with Jordan Sriharan

In the investment world we love to talk about economic theory – but often we treat it as fact rather than theory. But when it comes to real life, markets don’t always follow the textbooks.

On this week’s IFA Talk podcast, Brandon and Sue welcomed back Jordan Sriharan. Jordan is a fund manager on the multi asset team at Canada Life Asset Management who has really interesting views on the subject.

Jordan discussed market theory vs market reality, the lagged impact of monetary policy and what it means for investors and finally he delved into the state of the economy and the looming threat of a recession.

This was a fantastic podcast to record and we hope our listeners enjoy it as much as we did.

Listen to the conversation here…

About Jordan Sriharan

Jordan joined Canada Life Asset Management in 2021 as a fund manager on the Multi-Asset team. He was previously Head of the Managed Portfolio Service at Canaccord Genuity and prior to that worked at Mercer managing corporate pension schemes. Jordan has an MSc in International Economics from City University and a BA in Economics from the University of Sheffield. He is also a CFA Charterholder.