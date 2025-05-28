Precise refreshes residential range with 5 year fix now from 4.74%

Specialist lender Precise, part of OSB Group, has refreshed its residential product range with lower rates and even more £0 fee options, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers looking to minimise their upfront costs. Customers can also benefit from a refund of valuation fees as well as £300 cashback.

Rates now include:

5-year fixed from 4.74%

2-year fixed from 4.89%

3-year fixed from 4.99%

Precise has also introduced one of the most competitively priced 5-year fixed rates (5.04%) on Tier 2 products to help support brokers with customers who may have adverse challenges. As part of the product refresh, the 5 year fixed product can be accessed on behalf of customers with CCJs, defaults or mortgage arrears.

Adrian Moloney, Intermediary Sales Director, OSB Group said, “Our teams are constantly reviewing market conditions and have quickly made positive changes to help our broker partners support their residential customers.”

“Affordability continues to be a barrier for many home movers but especially first time buyers, so I am delighted that with these changes we’re able to help more customers move home and fix at an affordable rate.”