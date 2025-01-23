Principality Intermediaries business team restructures to enhance support to mortgage brokers

Principality Intermediaries, part of Wales’ largest building society and the 6th largest building society in the UK, has announced changes to its business development team to enhance support to mortgage intermediaries.

Keen to maintain exceptional customer service standards during a period of record-breaking mortgage growth, they have allocated additional business development manager support across several key regions, including the North of England, North Wales, North West England and the Welsh Borders.

For the Midlands region, Calum Strong has been appointed as incoming Business Development Manager, with more regional appointments expected in the first half of 2025.

Feedback from the latest bi-annual consultation with over 400 brokers* indicates that Principality’s commitment to excellent service is working. Respondents reported that flexibility and tailored solutions, as well as lending criteria and limits, are seen as the Society’s main selling points.

The Society also won the ‘What Mortgage Award’ for Best Building Society for Customer Service for the 7th year running in 2024 and has retained its top position for broker satisfaction in Smart Money People’s Building Society League Table**.

Direct broker feedback remains positive with 93% of brokers extremely satisfied with the service in Q4, 2024.

Helen Lewis, National Account Manager at Principality Intermediaries, said: “In 2025, we’re focussed on continuing to provide a stand-out service to our mortgage brokers. We know that speed of service and access to decision makers will help make that happen, which is why we’ve committed to providing more support.”

*IFF Research (October 2024)

** Smart Money People’s Mortgage Lender Benchmark (Thirteenth Edition: H2 2024).