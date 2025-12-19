Propertymark comments on latest Zoopla House Price Index: first-time buyers help drive the most home moves for three years – Propertymark

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 18/12/2025

In response to the latest Zoopla House Price Index, Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, highlights a housing market showing resilience despite economic uncertainty. With base rates falling to 3.75%, he notes that first-time buyers are being encouraged to enter the market as lower borrowing costs ease monthly repayments and improve affordability. While transaction levels are rising, Emerson points out that house price growth remains modest, reflecting a balance between healthy supply and ongoing affordability constraints. His comments suggest a measured and steady outlook for the housing market as we head into 2026.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, comments:

“We continue to see a housing market that is responding positively despite economic turbulence. Now that we have seen a further reduction in base rates down to 3.75%, this will hopefully spur first-time buyers to continue to drive the highest level of home moves as lower borrowing costs are easing monthly repayment pressures and improving affordability, particularly for those entering the market for the first time.

The falls in rates have helped release some of the pent-up demand that built up towards the end of this year, supporting transaction levels as we move into 2026. However, while activity is picking up, data shows that house price growth remains modest. With a good supply of homes available and affordability still a key constraint, especially in higher-priced areas, price rises are likely to remain measured rather than accelerate rapidly.”

Related Articles

Mortgage & Property newsletter

Sign up to our Mortgage & Property newsletter to get the last news and insight direct to your inbox.

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.