Propertymark: Last chance for MPs to improve Renters’ Rights Bill

Consideration of amendments passed in the House of Lords will be looked at by MPs on Monday 8 September 2025 with Propertymark urging legislators in the House of Commons to accept key changes to improve the Renters’ Rights Bill.

Extending Ground 4A to all student properties, including one and two beds, not just Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) will provide greater stability for student lets and ensure a sufficient supply of student accommodation says the trade body. Under Ground 4A, student HMOs will receive a special dispensation, allowing landlords to reclaim properties to prepare for the next cohort of students for the academic year.

The UK Government has removed the requirement from the Bill for pet insurance. Under the Tenant Fees Act, deposits are capped at five week’s rent in the majority of cases. Research from Propertymark shows that the Tenant Fees Act 2019 is a barrier to renting with pets with one in five landlords who previously allowed pets no longer doing since the passing of the Act. Furthermore, 57% of landlords and agents said they were unable to recoup the cost of damage caused by pets. Therefore, the industry body says that allowing an additional pet damage deposit of three weeks’ rent will ensure more tenants can rent with pets.

Propertymark also stresses that by reducing the restricted period for landlords to relet a property from 12 months to six months, where a property sale falls through, would prevent much needed private rented property from being left empty for half a year.

Lastly, by encompassing the Tenant Fees Act into the Regulatory Enforcement and Sanctions Act 2008 would allow Primary Authority to support local authorities to give assured advice to lettings agents on achieving compliance under the Tenant Fees Act.

Propertymark currently has a Primary Authority partnership with Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards to benefit businesses through the issue of ‘Assured Advice’ on a range of matters that guarantees nationwide consistency in regulation and protection against regulatory challenges. Local councils must respect this Assured Advice even if they interpret the regulations differently.

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, said:

“Despite extensive campaigning from Propertymark and others, it is disappointing that the UK Government haven’t accepted more changes to ensure the legislation is fair for both landlords and tenants.

“However, MPs now have a final opportunity to retain the proposed changes passed in the House of Lords when the Renters’ Rights Bill returns to the House of Commons.

“These are practical amendments that ensure the legislation is fair and evidence based. They are vital to ensure the regulations aren’t overly restrictive, prevent a reduction in the supply of rental homes and do not drive up rent prices, which would make it even more difficult for people to find affordable housing.”

Propertymark’s Renters’ Rights Bill Toolkit explains the Bill’s changes and helps agents share this information with their landlords. It includes guidance, training, templates, and resources to prepare for the future, plus tools to contact an MP and Peers to raise concerns.