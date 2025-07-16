Protection Guru announces 250% increase in searches advisers can conduct within their standard licence

Protection Guru, the multi award-winning technical information service and protection value comparison tool for advisers, today announces it has substantially increased the number of searches advisers can conduct using their standard licence and enabled users to conduct searches across all products using a single credit using the Protection Guru Pro tool, allowing advisers to increase searches by 250%.

Protection Guru Pro enables advisers to assess price and proposition across all protection product types – including life insurance, critical illness, income protection and income family benefit, as well as business protection. Historically, advisers used a credit for each report generated and had 10 reports per month included in the standard license before needing to buy extra credits. These new, expanded limits will enable advisers to deliver the “value for money” based assessment FCA Consumer Duty regulations require for all clients across all product types.



In the first half of 2025, despite being able to support all main term product types, 60% of searches on Protection Guru Pro were for Critical Illness plans, compared to 23% for income protection and 13% for life protection. Other product types took up the remaining 4%. Allowing significantly more searches at no extra cost will allow advisers to use the service as it is intended, i.e. as a tool that can be used in all their term recommendations to demonstrate “value for money.”

Ian McKenna, founder and CEO of Protection Guru, commented: “We have found many advisers misunderstand what our service is designed for. While uniquely we can provide assessment of Critical Illness plans for new and replacement businesses based on comparison on the professional analysis of an esteemed panel of doctors, epidemiologists’ consultants and specialists, this is just part of the service.



“We give advisers the means to carry out value for money analysis across the full range of major term protection plans. This enables firms to demonstrate better consumer outcomes, improve their Consumer Duty compliance and based on research amongst our users, significantly increase their income.“By helping clients easily see why a plan that is not the cheapest, may be far better value for money, clients are likely to be willing to agree to the slightly higher premium for the better plan. Research with our users in Q4/24 identified that on average an adviser achieves and increase of £295 per policy1 sold using our system thus recovering six times the £40 + VAT licence fee with their very first sale.



“To be clear our primary motivation is improving consumer outcomes but the fact that we can do that and significantly increase adviser income is a positive side effect.”

Commenting on these changes, Helen Baker of The Right Mortgage member HVB Financial Services said: “I am delighted Protection Guru are increasing the number of credits we get each month. We use the system so much we have regularly needed to buy more.

“Protection Guru Pro has been a huge benefit to our business and has enabled us to significantly increase the amount of protection business we are able to write. It provides us with the clear evidence of which plans are best and why, in each client’s particular situation which plan is better than others and why. This helps us give better advice to clients and meet out Consumer Duty obligations to examine value for money”