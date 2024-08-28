Protection Guru responds to FCA announcement into pure protection market

Ian McKenna, Protection Guru founder and CEO comments on the FCA announcement into pure protections market announced today.

He said: “The detailed review into the UK protection market initiated by the FCA is unprecedented and highly welcomed. This review is long overdue, as there has not been such an in-depth examination since the introduction of the 1986 Financial Services Act. The protection market has evolved significantly, and while it operates more efficiently in many areas than it has in the past 38 years, there are still crucial areas that need regulatory attention.

“Several key issues require the FCA’s careful consideration. The inconsistencies around terminal illness benefits and the challenges in accessing information, equally post-COVID a scarcity of qualified claims adjusters has led to delays in claim payments, an issue highlighted by the Protection Distributors Group through their work on the claims charter. The FCA should certainly look at why there is such a large disparity between the level of claims paid on individual protection plans and group risk where in the case of Group Income Protection and Group Critical Illness far fewer claims get paid. It is noticeable that when information on the group risk market is published annually invariably it focuses on premiums received with barely any reference to claims paid. Group risk cover has seen major growth in recent years have claims kept pace?

“The UK protection market currently faces a lack of supply, with several consolidations in recent years significantly impacting consumer choice. We are now left with only a handful of insurers operating in certain sectors. It is vital that the FCA avoids any actions that could lead to further contraction in the number of providers, as this would severely damage competition. It would be great to see the regulator focus on making the UK market more attractive for new insurers to enter, thereby enhancing competition and consumer choice.

“Based on my work internationally, the UK protection market offers excellent superior products at highly competitive prices compared to other major economies. It is also far more efficient than other jurisdictions such as the United Stated where it still takes months to get most policies in force which leads to significant consumer detriment. Recent changes to regulation in Australia have led to poor consumer outcomes and a major reduction in the number of people protected. The FCA need to be very careful not to make the same mistakes. However, recent changes to capital requirements have made it difficult for insurers to profitably offer plans to consumers requiring any level of rating. If the FCA does not tread carefully, millions could become uninsurable. The UK must remain an attractive place for insurers to write pure protection business to maintain the high standard of products available.

“The FCA’s work on Consumer Duty has largely focused on wealth advisers, leaving protection advisers with less clarity on expectations. The recent thematic review emphasised that advisers basing recommendations solely on price are not meeting the new standards. This review presents an opportunity for the FCA to provide more guidance on what is required from protection advisers. Many advice firms are already working towards significant changes, and it is hoped that the FCA will recognise these efforts and target actions at those who are not yet adapting.

“While there is room for improvement, the UK protection market is on a positive trajectory, particularly with the recent boom in income protection sales. It is crucial that the FCA’s review supports this momentum without causing unintended setbacks. The industry now has the chance to build an even better protection market for the future, and we look forward to working with the regulator to achieve this goal.”