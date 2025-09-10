Pure Retirement commit to driving industry best outcomes with new resources

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has underlined its commitment to supporting advisers in delivering best outcomes for their clients through the release of customer-and adviser-facing resources to widen understanding of the later life lending space.

Earlier this year their cross-industry adviser survey saw 66% of brokers state that one of the main challenges they face is client misunderstanding, leading the lender to launch a suite of customer-facing blogs to improve consumer knowledge. Covering a range of key topics, the content is designed to help those who are exploring later life lending to decide if it’s right for them, and how they can aid their adviser in preparing for application if they elect to proceed.

Misconceptions around lifetime mortgages

What released funds can be used for

Effective information for their application

Spotting and avoiding financial scams

The impact of spray foam on lifetime mortgage lending

Sharing market-wide insight from industry experts

The lender has also released the third episode of Purely In Conversation hosted by National Field Sales Manager, Jane Mullan. The latest edition, available via YouTube, Spotify and Apple, features the Equity Release Council’s Director of Risk, Policy & Compliance, Kelly Melville Kelly, as she discusses the later life lending sector’s pressing topics, including:

The findings and surprises from the ERC’s mystery shop of adviser firms

Tips for new and established equity release advisers

The latest news and updates from the Council, including new member forums, white papers, and what to expect at the upcoming November summit

It follows on from previous episodes, the most recent of which saw Kelly Worthington, Director of Later Life Freedom, share her journey through the later life lending sector and reveal the marketing strategies that have shaped her success.

Speaking of the latest additions, Senior Marketing Manager Melanie Godley says: “With advisers having confirmed during our research earlier this year that client misunderstanding maintains one of the main barriers to them exploring later life lending, we’ve responded with these new resources to give those who are exploring equity release the necessary information to allow them to establish if it’s the right solution to them, and by extension to make informed decisions. We’re also pleased to be using our podcast to help amplify the Council’s vision for the later life lending sector, and provide a resource that adds value to advisers as they navigate the market, and we look forward to continuing to build our suite of resources for both advisers and consumers, as part of our commitment to supporting all of the market, all of the time.”