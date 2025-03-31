Quality of product more important selling point for clients than affordability, find advisers – The Exeter

UK health and life insurer The Exeter, has revealed that quality of product (43%) is more important a selling point to clients than affordability (31%), according to an adviser survey.

The ability to purchase multiple products from a single insurer was the third most cited selling point for consumers (30%) followed by an insurer’s claims history (29%).

Notably, more than a quarter of respondents (28%) reported that clients valued customer service experience as a selling point above an insurers’ brand name or reputation (22%). Overall, the data may indicate that consumers are less attracted to particular brands than the promise of personalised service and convenient processes.

When it comes to working with insurers, advisers stated being able to cover clients with multiple medical conditions (30%), competitive pricing (29%) and quality of product (26%) as their most important considerations.

Generational differences between advisers’ perceived challenges in 2025

According to The Exeter’s survey, advisers are facing an array of challenges this year. While advisers are unified on a few key obstacles, their overall perception of these challenges varies by age and generation.

Data from the survey reveals that advisers aged 18-24 (33%) and 25-34 (38%) anticipate being more challenged in clarifying policy exclusions and conditions than advisers aged 35-44 (20%). However, a larger proportion of respondents in the 35-44 cohort (47%) were worried about overcoming cost perceptions than the 18-24 (33%) and 25-34-year-olds (31%), highlighting a generational gap in the adviser community.

The research also found that those advisers aged over 55 predicted that explaining the benefits of individual policies (50%) or discussing pre-existing medical conditions (50%) would become roadblocks in a client conversation

On the other hand, the over 55’s were considerably less concerned about clarifying policy exclusions and conditions; only 13% of the age group cited it as a major challenge compared to a national average of 30%.

Jamie Page, Head of Protection Distribution, commented:

“Affordability has long been a challenge that advisers have had to overcome in advice conversations, and whilst price is still a key factor for clients, it’s encouraging to see product quality being given greater consideration.

“Where a client’s sole focus is cost, they may purchase less comprehensive cover, or in the worst-case scenario, no cover at all. With clients having an increased focus on product quality, advisers are best placed to discuss the range of options available to ensure cover meets their individual needs and budget.

“The findings also highlight the importance of insurers and advisers working together to understand the wider challenges faced during the advice process. This will help insurers provide greater support that enables advisers to get the most out of every client conversation; whether it’s simplifying terms and conditions, delivering bespoke product training, or providing wider resources to overcome client objections.”