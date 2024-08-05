Quilter adds four firms to its advice network

Quilter Financial Planning, the financial advice network of Quilter plc, is pleased to announce that it has welcomed four new appointed representative firms to its advice network.

Quilter has partnered with:

Andy Caterer Wealth Management Ltd, a firm based in Dundee, which provides financial planning to both corporate and private clients. Andy Caterer, principal of the business, has worked in financial services for 38 years in various roles.

Fort Veritas Wealth Ltd is located in Cotswolds Tewkesbury and led by financial advisers Hailey Roos and Julie Darling. Roos and Darling spent 13 years collectively working as independent advisers for a global advisory firm predominantly in sub-Saharan Africa before Fort Veritas Wealth Ltd was launched in 2022.

Dickson & Co Wealth Management Ltd, a wealth management firm based in Irvine, Ayrshire. Ashfaq Adenwala, the principal of the firm, is a chartered certified accountant and chartered tax adviser. He has now set up the wealth management business alongside his accountancy firm to offer his clients comprehensive and integrated financial advice.

Crandles & Co Limited, a financial advice firm based in Edinburgh led by Paul Crandles, who has over 16 years' experience as a financial adviser. The firm specialises in providing financial advice for a range of businesses as well as tailored personal planning.

These appointments follow the recent additions of four other AR firms that joined Quilter’s advice network in June 2024.

Stephen Fryett, managing director of Quilter Financial Planning says: “It’s a pleasure to welcome another four new firms led by experienced principals to our network. The principals of all four businesses share a commitment to delivering high quality advice, which is something we champion. We are excited to support these firms in their development and enable them to achieve their business aims.”

Andy Caterer, principal of Andy Caterer Wealth Management Ltd said: “I am delighted to be partnering with Quilter Financial Planning which is dedicated to supporting financial advice businesses. I am excited to work closely with the firm so that our clients can achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Hailey Roos, principal of Fort Veritas Wealth Ltd adds: “We chose to join the Quilter network due to the expertise the company has to offer and the flexibility of its proposition. We are looking forward to this next chapter for our business.”

Ashfaq Adenwala, principle of Dickson & Co Wealth Management Ltd says: “We are proud to be joining Quilter’s network. Our main aim is to provide high quality financial advice which helps clients meet their financial objectives. We know from Quilter’s success that the business is well positioned to support this goal.”

Paul Crandle, principle of Crandles & Co Limited: “Having worked within the financial services industry for over a decade, we recognise Quilter as a respected brand which offers clients a flexible approach to financial advice. This underpinned our decision to join the Quilter network. We have a highly skilled team at Crandles & Co and we’re looking forward to working collaboratively with Quilter as we grow.”