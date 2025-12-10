Quilter Cheviot and KKR bring evergreen private markets solution to UK wealth market

Quilter Cheviot, the high-net-worth wealth management arm of Quilter, and global investment firm KKR today announced the introduction of KKR’s evergreen private equity strategy to Quilter Cheviot’s discretionary portfolio service.

From January 2026, Quilter Cheviot’s investment managers will be able to select KKR’s private equity evergreen strategy for discretionary portfolios where it is suitable for the client.

The new collaboration sees local share class structures of KKR’s evergreen private equity strategy made available, investing alongside KKR’s flagship private equity strategies and is designed to provide investors efficient access to a diversified global portfolio of investments. The structure has been designed to work seamlessly across Quilter Cheviot’s key jurisdictions – the UK, Jersey, and Ireland – ensuring clients in all locations can benefit from this enhanced private markets access.

KKR is the world’s largest private equity firm and an industry pioneer with a 49-year history of delivering private markets investments to institutional and individual investors. The evergreen private equity strategy available to Quilter Cheviot’s eligible clients provides access to the full breadth of KKR’s Traditional, Core and Middle Market private equity, Impact and Growth equity investments in EMEA, APAC, and North America. KKR’s private equity platform employs a strong focus on value creation beyond capital and shared ownership. As of 30 September, KKR’s private equity strategies are invested in over 225 portfolio companies with over ~£166 billion ($222 billion) of assets under management.

The launch comes following increased client demand for private markets, as well as the offering increasingly aligning with high-net-worth clients’ needs and objectives.

Quilter Cheviot has worked closely with KKR to introduce an evergreen private markets option that can balance the advantages of private market exposure, such as the additional performance and diversification potential when compared with public markets, with improved operational feasibility and client suitability characteristics compared to the traditional closed-ended private markets strategies.

To help aid with client understanding around the risks associated with the offering and the purpose of allocating to private markets, Quilter Cheviot will also introduce additional suitability requirements and deliver educational content with support from KKR’s private markets experts.

Caroline Simmons, chief investment officer at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Access to high-quality private markets solutions has evolved at a rapid pace in recent years and clients and advisers are recognising the potential such an exposure can give to their portfolios. We have been long advocates of allocating to private equity, but it is important that we look at how we can build on that via new structures and funds to help bolster client portfolios, remaining cognisant of the risks and how these interact with existing investment exposures.

“This is an exciting enhancement for us, and we are delighted to be working with a proven, market leading private markets brand in KKR. By delivering access to KKR’s private equity strategy we are significantly enhancing our discretionary portfolio service and giving clients the option of a wider investible universe. This provides us with a real differentiator to our peers and we are excited to see how it develops over time.”

Alisa Wood, Partner and co-leader of KKR’s Evergreen Private Equity Strategies, said: “The UK wealth market deserves access to top-quality private investments and we are delighted to work with Quilter Cheviot to bring KKR’s private equity evergreen strategy to British investors in a more convenient and thoughtfully designed format. Most large companies aren’t investable through public markets and private equity strategies overseen by experienced managers can serve as powerful tools for investors increase their diversification, create a less correlated return stream, and allow for long-term compounded performance potential.”

Markus Egloff, Head of Global Wealth Solutions, International, at KKR said: “This launch is an important milestone in our efforts to deliver greater access to KKR’s strategies for eligible individual investors. It is especially meaningful because of our deep presence in the UK, where we have been investing locally since 1996 and have built a scaled local team of executives over the past 26 years. We are impressed by Quilter Cheviot’s commitment to education and delivering great outcomes for their clients and look forward to supporting them with these efforts.”