Quilter Cheviot expands national footprint with new business development hires

Quilter Cheviot has today announced it has made four new hires across its office footprint as the firm bolsters its business development team.

Adam Davey has joined Quilter Cheviot’s Glasgow office from Royal London, where he was a business development manager. Davey has 26 years’ experience in financial services and has built strong relationships with financial advisers across Scotland in that time.

Ruth Lynch joins the Leicester office from sister company Quilter Financial Planning, having been a relationship manager in the west of the UK. A former financial adviser, she has supported numerous advice firms in helping them grow and run more efficiently, as well as provide support on mortgage, protection and financial planning issues.

Meanwhile, Emily Murphy joined the London office from Abrdn in July. Murphy was an associate director of business development and has worked closely supporting national advice firms, advice networks, banks and building societies.

Finally, the company has made a further addition to the team who will focus on managing relationships with National and Network advice firms. John Long has joined from the IFA compliance and business support consultancy, threesixty services, where he was head of strategic accounts. Long will be responsible for supporting these firms across the product range with a particular emphasis on the firm’s Managed Portfolio Service, which is run by Simon Doherty and Antony Webb.

All four will report into David Butler, head of distribution at Quilter Cheviot.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Our national presence is the backbone of our business, and we are proud of the coverage we provide up and down the country as well as in selected international markets. We believe that it is important to have experts on the ground to look after our intermediary contacts and their clients, who require discretionary wealth management.

“We have also seen strong interest in our Managed Portfolio Service offering and so are pleased to bring John in to help support advisers with this proposition. These new hires help to bolster our distribution team and we are therefore pleased to welcome Adam, Ruth, Emily and John to Quilter Cheviot.”