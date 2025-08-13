Quilter remains most recommended adviser platform but Aviva narrows gap

Quilter is the most recommended adviser platform by value for the first half of 2025, retaining its top spot for the second consecutive period.

Aviva comes in second place in the new ranking using analysis from Defaqto Engage, the financial planning tool used by more than 30% of UK advisers and with more than £50bn in recommendations made annually.

There is a significant gap for competitors to close to the leaders of the table but AJ Bell and Transact also rank in the top half whilst Aberdeen features twice.

Quilter topped the table in 2024, followed still by Aviva, with the gap narrowing slightly between the two as Aviva grew from 24% to 26%, placing it just one percentage point now from the top.

AJ Bell took over Transact in the first half of this year putting it in third place whilst Aegon has dropped from sixth place in 2024 to seventh.

Top 10 Adviser Platform Products half year 2025

Position Provider Platform % of top 10 1 Quilter Quilter Investment Platform 27% 2 Aviva Aviva Platform 26% 3 AJ Bell A J Bell 10% 4 Transact Transact 7% 5 Fidelity Fidelity Adviser Solutions 7% 6 Aberdeen Aberdeen Wrap 5% 7 Aegon Aegon Retirement Choices(ARC) 5% 8 Aberdeen Aberdeen Elevate 5% 9 Scottish Widows Scottish Widows Platform 4% 10 True Potential True Potential Platform 3%

Darren Winfield, Defaqto Insight consultant, said: “Adviser platforms are rapidly adapting to upcoming FCA reforms, particularly the introduction of Targeted Support and Simplified Advice. These models, part of the Advice Guidance Boundary Review, aim to make financial guidance more accessible for consumers who currently fall outside the traditional advice market.

Platforms are expected to play a key role in delivering these services, using digital tools to offer tailored guidance or limited advice efficiently and at scale. Targeted Support will allow platforms to provide nudges or prompts based on client characteristics without full fact-finds, while Simplified Advice will support basic personal recommendations.

Major platforms are already developing or enhancing their tech to support these models, anticipating demand from advisers seeking compliant, lower-cost solutions for less complex clients. At the same time, the FCA is tightening oversight of ongoing advice delivery, pushing platforms and advisers to demonstrate value. These shifts signal a move toward more digital, flexible, and scalable advice solutions.”

The findings are from Defaqto’s whole of market data which includes more than 18,000 funds and over 2,800 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products.

Seven of the top 10 platforms currently hold a Defaqto ‘Gold’ service rating demonstrating their high level of service to advisers and their clients. Voting will open again soon for advisers to review the platform service, based on their experience, including areas such as administration, reporting and online facilities.

Defaqto Adviser Platform Service Ratings