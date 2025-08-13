Quilter remains most recommended adviser platform but Aviva narrows gap

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 13/08/2025 - Ratings

Quilter is the most recommended adviser platform by value for the first half of 2025, retaining its top spot for the second consecutive period. 

Aviva comes in second place in the new ranking using analysis from Defaqto Engage, the financial planning tool used by more than 30% of UK advisers and with more than £50bn in recommendations made annually. 

There is a significant gap for competitors to close to the leaders of the table but AJ Bell and Transact also rank in the top half whilst Aberdeen features twice. 

Quilter topped the table in 2024, followed still by Aviva, with the gap narrowing slightly between the two as Aviva grew from 24% to 26%, placing it just one percentage point now from the top. 

AJ Bell took over Transact in the first half of this year putting it in third place whilst Aegon has dropped from sixth place in 2024 to seventh. 

Top 10 Adviser Platform Products half year 2025 

PositionProviderPlatform % of top 10
1QuilterQuilter Investment Platform27%
2AvivaAviva Platform26%
3AJ BellA J Bell10%
4TransactTransact7%
5FidelityFidelity Adviser Solutions7%
6AberdeenAberdeen Wrap5%
7AegonAegon Retirement Choices(ARC)5%
8AberdeenAberdeen Elevate5%
9Scottish WidowsScottish Widows Platform4%
10True PotentialTrue Potential Platform3%

Darren Winfield, Defaqto Insight consultant, said: “Adviser platforms are rapidly adapting to upcoming FCA reforms, particularly the introduction of Targeted Support and Simplified Advice. These models, part of the Advice Guidance Boundary Review, aim to make financial guidance more accessible for consumers who currently fall outside the traditional advice market.

Platforms are expected to play a key role in delivering these services, using digital tools to offer tailored guidance or limited advice efficiently and at scale. Targeted Support will allow platforms to provide nudges or prompts based on client characteristics without full fact-finds, while Simplified Advice will support basic personal recommendations.

Major platforms are already developing or enhancing their tech to support these models, anticipating demand from advisers seeking compliant, lower-cost solutions for less complex clients. At the same time, the FCA is tightening oversight of ongoing advice delivery, pushing platforms and advisers to demonstrate value. These shifts signal a move toward more digital, flexible, and scalable advice solutions.”

The findings are from Defaqto’s whole of market data which includes more than 18,000 funds and over 2,800 DFM MPS portfolios, platforms and products.

Seven of the top 10 platforms currently hold a Defaqto ‘Gold’ service rating demonstrating their high level of service to advisers and their clients. Voting will open again soon for advisers to review the platform service, based on their experience, including areas such as administration, reporting and online facilities.

Defaqto Adviser Platform Service Ratings

ProviderProductService rating
QuilterQuilter Investment PlatformGold
AvivaAviva PlatformGold
TransactTransactGold
AJ BellA J Bell Gold
FidelityFidelity Adviser SolutionsGold
Aegon Aegon Retirement Choices(ARC)Silver
abrdnabrdn WrapNot rated
abrdnabrdn ElevateGold
Scottish WidowsScottish Widows PlatformSilver
True PotentialTrue Potential PlatformGold

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.