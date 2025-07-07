Regulatory outlook: will the chancellor drop cash ISA bombshell at her Mansion House speech?

In the months ahead, the UK personal finance landscape will be shaped by a wave of regulatory and legislative developments, AJ Bell’s director of public policy, Tom Selby, and head of public policy, Rachel Vahey, share their expert insight.

Key things to look out for in July and August:

Chancellor’s Mansion House speech on 15 July: the chancellor will deliver her second Mansion House speech, which is rumoured to include an announcement to cut the Cash ISA subscription limit.

DWP to kickstart the pension adequacy review: the DWP is expected to soon announce the names of the reviewers and the terms of reference for the pensions adequacy review.

HMRC could publish its response to the consultation on extending inheritance tax to pensions: almost six months since the consultation closed, HMRC and the Treasury could soon be in a position to confirm the rules for extending inheritance tax (IHT) to unused pension funds.

The FCA’s consultation on targeted support’s final rules closes on 29 August: The FCA is consulting on the final rules to introduce targeted support for pensions and investment customers from 2026.

Chancellor could deliver Cash ISA bombshell in Mansion House speech

The chancellor is due to deliver her key Mansion House speech on 15 July

It is rumoured this could include an announcement to cut the annual subscription limit for Cash ISAs, possibly to as little as £5,000 a year – but the overall ISA subscription limit of £20,000 is expected to remain intact

The government wants to boost the London stock market by encouraging savers to shift their money from cash to investments

It is looking at options for reforms to ISAs that get the balance right between cash and equities to earn better returns for savers and boost the culture of retail investment

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“The government’s goal of encouraging a retail investing culture in the UK is the right one, but paring back Cash ISA allowances would be the wrong way to achieve this, adding complexity and potentially failing to fundamentally change behaviour.

AJ Bell research suggests that if the Cash ISA allowance is cut, most investors will simply switch to cash alternatives outside the tax-free ISA environment.

Removing the unnecessary friction that exists in the ISA market by combining Cash ISAs and Stocks and Shares ISAs into a single main ISA product, alongside improved guidance through the introduction of ‘targeted support’, would be a more sensible, less controversial and zero-cost way to achieve the policy aim.

The current structure, which essentially requires people to turn left for cash or right for investing, leads too many people to opt for cash at the outset and then stick with cash, even where long-term investing would likely deliver better outcomes for their money. Tackling this clear behavioural barrier to investing should be the priority for any ISA reform the chancellor pursues.”

There’s still the time to change proposed pension IHT rules, industry urges HMRC

In the Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that from April 2027 unused pension funds would be counted as part of the estate when working out IHT due

HMRC launched a technical consultation on IHT and pensions, which closed on 22 January 2025

Since then, HMRC and the Treasury have been silent on the results of the consultation and the way forward for pension savers, executors, and beneficiaries

Advisers are already recommending that clients take actions, including accessing their pensions earlier than planned and taking advantage of gifting rules, to mitigate the impact of IHT on unused pension funds

AJ Bell, along with others in the industry, has called on Reeves to consider alternatives to IHT on pensions, which would be simpler and fairer while still reforming the treatment of pensions on death

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“Since the close of the technical consultation in January on extending IHT to include unused pensions pots, there has been silence from HMRC and the Treasury.



Whilst we wait to see their next move, the pensions market is already starting to factor in the proposed changes. Over half of advisers are seeing new clients approach them for help with estate planning, including measures such as withdrawing money to spend, sheltering funds from IHT, or gifting money to loved ones.



But the rules are not yet a done deal. Out of the hundreds of replies to the consultation, many shared one central message – the IHT proposals are simply unworkable and have the potential to wreak havoc for grieving families. Research for AJ Bell overwhelmingly shows advisers agree. Almost all advisers (94%) believe that IHT is not the best way to tax pensions on death*.



There are better solutions out there that don’t cause confusion and high costs for executors and beneficiaries, mean swifter payment of benefits to loved ones and tax to HMRC, and that ultimately make it easier for clients to plan how to spend their pension pot and make sure their loved ones also have enough money to live on.



Extending income tax to all withdrawals or lump sums, regardless of the date of death, is one alternative solution. Another is applying a flat rate of tax on unspent pension funds. Our research shows advisers prefer these solutions. They are simple and straightforward, allowing people to plan for their later life.”



Research based on an online survey of 301 financial advisers carried out by AJ Bell between 14 March and 2 April 2025.

REGULATORY OUTLOOK: DIARY

This is a summary of key policy and regulatory developments expected this year and beyond. Dates are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change according to updates issued by regulators, government departments and other relevant bodies.