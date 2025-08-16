Rest, but at what cost? many fear judgment for mental health leave – Bupa research

Two-thirds (67%) of people who’ve experienced depression have taken time off work, according to new research from Bupa. But while stepping back is often vital for recovery, many still face deep-rooted anxieties about how their absence will be judged, both while they’re away and when they return.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 people who either are diagnosed or self-identify as currently suffering (or have suffered / suspect suffered) from depression, shows how for too many, the fear of stigma, misunderstanding, or career impact overshadows the time they need to heal.

Of those who have taken time off work for depression, more than a quarter (27%) said it felt necessary in order for them to feel better, while the same number (27%) said they knew they needed help. Almost one in five (18%) said they felt it was the right thing to do.

But despite needing to take time out to recover, more than half (52%) felt worried about the return to work.

One in five (21%) felt that taking much-needed time off work for their mental health meant letting their colleagues down. A similar number (20%) worried they wouldn’t be paid during their absence, while another 20% feared they wouldn’t be believed. Concerns about the practical and professional fallout were also common – 16% were anxious about who would take on their workload, and 14% feared it could hurt their chances of future promotions, bonuses, or pay rises.

As part of Bupa’s Inside Health campaign, Bupa encourages people to consider these five key ways to support those who may be experiencing depression:

1. Listen carefully without judgment

Sometimes, just being there to hear someone can make a huge difference, so try to create a safe space for those who may be going through depression. You don’t need to offer solutions, just listen.

2. Educate yourself

Take the time to learn more about what depression actually is and understand the different symptoms. Here is a great place to start.

3. Offer practical help

Instead of “let me know if you need anything,” suggest specific ways to help, like picking up groceries or going for a quiet walk.

4. Be patient

Understand that recovery is a process – there will be good days and bad days. Just continue to be a consistent source of support.

5. Encourage professional help

Gently suggest seeking support from a doctor or therapist. This isn’t about telling someone what to do, but letting them know there are people who can help and they are not alone.