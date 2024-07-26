Revealing the key data from Autus Data Services’ latest FCA Register & Directory Landscape report

Autus Data Services has today released its latest FCA Register & Directory Landscape report, which looks at the key figures and trends in the regulated UK Financial Services market in 2024.

According to Autus’ data, there are 74,812 active Firms (FRNs). This is 0.5% less than six months ago. There has also been a drop in the number of combinations of Individuals and Firms; the current figure is 278,511, a drop of 0.9% from the previous period. Meanwhile, there are now 225,170 unique Individuals, as some people work at multiple Firms. This is down 0.7% from six months ago.

While the number of firms has continued to decrease, the rate at which it is declining has steadied in the past six months. The number of individuals has again reduced slightly showing a contraction in the industry over the last 12-18 months.

Autus data reveals that there are currently 38,892 Investment Advisors, 35,809 Mortgage Advisors, 53,331 Directors / Partners, and 11,816 Compliance Oversight Officers.

We can also learn about the significant diversity of firms, ranging from sole traders to multi-national corporations. Over 33,000 organisations have a single Registered Individual (RI), while 90% have four or fewer RIs.

