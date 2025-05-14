Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) announces 4C Platform partnership to support private medical insurance advice

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection, and financial planning network, has announced a new partnership with 4C Platform.

4C Platform is an online sourcing system which supports advisers with identifying and applying for the right Private Medical Insurance (PMI) policies for their clients. The platform guides advisers through the process, ensuring that all of the required information is obtained and documented. As a result each quotation includes a complete audit trail, while the policy is on-boarded electronically, removing the need for physical paperwork.

The 4C Platform is now available to all members of the Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) network, saving them the time by eliminating the need to navigate multiple provider portals and providing a streamlined application process.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said:

“PMI is an increasingly important product area for advisers. Growing numbers of clients are keen to invest in policies that allow them to obtain the medical care they need promptly, compared with the timescales that may be involved with the NHS. PMI provides clients with a way to mitigate the unpredictable costs of private medical care, while the range of providers and policies available in this sector means there are solutions that work for all budgets.

“The 4C Platform means advisers can support their clients in identifying the right policy for their circumstances swiftly and compliantly, with a full audit trail included with each quotation. It’s yet another example of Rosemount going the extra mile to secure the partnerships and support that allow our advisers to deliver the best possible service and outcomes to their clients.”

Paul Mills, Director of 4C Platform, added:

“4C Platform are very excited about our new partnership with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA). PMI is a product that offers clients peace of mind regarding future health complications, and so it is vital that a thorough fact find is carried out and that the advisers have the tools necessary to use this information to identify the products that best meets the clients demands and needs.

“Rosemount’s advisers are known for the personal touch they provide, and the 4C Platform tools will help them guide their clients through this journey. We look forward to working with Rosemount’s growing team of advisers and providing them with any support required to make the process straight-forward and jargon free.”

For more information on Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, visit https://rosemountfs-ifa.co.uk.