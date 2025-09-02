Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) launches free cashflow modeller tool for advisers

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection, and financial planning network, has launched a new, free cashflow modeller tool for adviser members.

The tool has been developed internally by Rosemount and will arm advisers with the ability to provide clients with personalised reports outlining their potential financial futures and the impact of decisions on their eventual financial health.

Advisers can produce branded reports using the tool, which incorporate not just the adviser firm’s logo throughout but also the firm’s primary branding colours.

Ordinarily, such tools come with pricey subscription models, impacting the adviser’s bottom line. However, the Rosemount cashflow modeller will be available completely free of charge to adviser members of the network.

The Rosemount cashflow modeller tool is available through its adviser portal, which was launched earlier this year. The portal has been upgraded based on adviser feedback, offering a centralised hub for accessing tools, documents, and business intelligence.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said:

“The cashflow modeller tool is something many advisers have requested, so I’m delighted to see it go live. These tools are an essential element of an adviser’s toolkit, allowing them to paint a distinct, personalised picture for their clients. By demystifying finance and showing the impact in pounds and pence that decisions today can have on the future, advisers are better able to guide clients towards making the right choices for their long-term financial health.

Rosemount has developed this tool in-house, after making a host of technology-focused appointments last year. We are committed to building the expertise which allows us to provide advisers with the support they need to lower costs, improve efficiency, and provide clients with the highest possible level of service.”

For more information on Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, visit https://rosemountfs-ifa.co.uk.