Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) partners with Six Mental Health Addiction

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the independent mortgage, protection & financial planning network, has announced a new partnership with Six Mental Health Addiction (Six MHA).

Six MHA is the brainchild of former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams MBE. It delivers seminars and awareness programmes around promoting mentally healthy workspaces, as well as workshops and training days. In addition, Six MHA provides helplines staffed by qualified therapists, alongside a nationwide network of counsellors for one-to-one sessions and a residential treatment centre.

As a result of the partnership, members of the Rosemount network, as well as its own staff, will have access to the range of services offered by Six MHA aimed at improving and supporting mental health.

Tony Adams MBE, founder of Six MHA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Rosemount Financial Solutions. Because of my own experiences, I have an excellent understanding of what quality mental health services look like, and have incorporated that into Six MHA. We support people every step of the way, from the awareness seminars to taking their calls on the helpline, providing a counsellor and facilitating treatment.

“It’s clear that Rosemount really cares about the mental health of their staff and members, and by working with Six MHA they will be able to deliver the structure and support needed for sustained good mental health.”

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, commented: “Being a financial adviser can be a lonely experience, particularly for sole traders. It’s all too easy for the pressure to mount, and without the right support in place, it can lead to real mental health challenges. Nobody understands this better than the Six MHA team, and by working together we can ensure that the Rosemount team, as well as our network of financial advisers across the country, have the mental health help they need, whenever they might need it.”