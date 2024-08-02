Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) welcomes new advisers in growth push

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the independent mortgage, protection & financial planning network, has welcomed a host of new advisers during a successful first half of the year for recruitment.

The ambitious network has seen its ranks swell during 2024, with increasing numbers of advisers attracted by the personal touch and family feel for which Rosemount has become known.

More than a dozen advisory businesses have joined the Rosemount fold in the year to date.

The new ARs include:

Ade Bakare, Mor-Invest, Central London

Jo Elwell, Contractor Financial, Coventry

Sophie Kemp, Contractor Financial, Coventry

Joela Jenvey, Nurture FS, Devon

Rumi Miah, Rumi Mortgages, Leicestershire

Charlie Parnham, WR Ethical, Bristol

Elina Selepova, City Mortgage Club, Central London

Alexandra Taylor, Secure for Life Wealth Management, Swansea

Aaron Tyson, Open Financial Advice, Central London

Scott Walmsley, Scott Walmsley Financial Services, Kent

In addition, Rosemount has welcomed a host of advisers joining the network as trading styles. These include Kevin Norwood, trading as Mortgage Source in Hampshire, Ian Singleton, trading as Orchard FS in Hereford, and Alistair Fitt, trading as Hereford Wealth and Financial Planning in Hereford.

Rumi Miah, Director of Rumi Mortgages, said:

“I was welcomed into the Rosemount ‘family’ from day one. The support from all areas of the business since then makes me feel appreciated, and not just a number.”

Elina Selepova, Mortgage & Protection Adviser at City Mortgage Club, added:

“My experience with the recruitment process was very straightforward, and I have received great support from the Rosemount team on each step of the way. They have also been a great help with any questions I’ve had since joining.”

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, commented:

“The growth of Rosemount this year has been fantastic to see, and demonstrates how much advisers value the family approach we bring as a network. We know that many advisers feel they aren’t getting the sort of personalised support that they need in order to reach their potential, grow their businesses and deliver an exceptional experience to their clients. We are determined to do things differently at Rosemount, providing the bespoke support that means our advisers can kick on and progress. I look forward to welcoming even more advisers into the Rosemount family in the months and years ahead as we continue to change this market for the better.”