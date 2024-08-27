Royal London announces rebrand of equity release business

Royal London, the UK’s largest life, pensions and investment mutual, announces it isenhancing its presence in the equity release market by bringing Responsible Lending under the Royal London brand.

The rebrand to Royal London Equity Release follows the completion of Royal London’s acquisition of the later life lending and product specialists, Responsible Life and Responsible Lending (the “Responsible Group”), at the end of January 2024.

The addition of later life lending to Royal London’s overall proposition, which includes protection, long-term savings and asset management products and services, allows it to further strengthen its support for advisers and customers looking for a broad range of funding options in retirement.

An ageing population, with many who find themselves with property wealth but insufficient pension savings to support their desired standard of living, creates a real need for later life lending options.

Susie Logan, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Royal London, said:

“Royal London is passionate about improving choice and offering solutions for customers at all life stages, including funding for later life needs. We believe housing wealth will increasingly become a key component of holistic financial planning and the move to a single brand will increase our visibility in the market.

“While the brand is changing, the same teams will continue to deliver the exceptional service they’re known for, providing continuity to customers and advisers.”

Chris Flowers, Intermediary Sales Director at Royal London Equity Release, said:

“We have been providing the Royal London Equity Release product range to later life lending customers since April 2023. This development sees our branding unify with Royal London, making it easier for customers and advisers to identify us alongside our products whilst providing the same great products and service.”