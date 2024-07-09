Salim Ramji Assumes Role of CEO of Vanguard

Vanguard has announced that Salim Ramji has assumed the role of chief executive officer and joined Vanguard’s Board of Directors. His appointment was part of a planned transition announced on May 14, 2024. Salim succeeds Tim Buckley, who is retiring from Vanguard after more than 30 years of distinguished service, including a highly successful tenure as chairman and chief executive officer.

“For nearly 50 years, Vanguard has taken a stand for individual investors, with an unyielding commitment to serving their best interests and helping them achieve their long-term financial goals,” Salim said. “I am honoured and humbled to lead Vanguard into its next chapter, and am deeply committed to continue to steward the company’s mission to give investors the best chance for investment success.”

Greg Davis, President and Chief Investment Officer, added, “Salim is a dedicated, purpose-driven leader with deep experience, powerful insight, and a genuine passion for our mission. I am excited to collaborate with him as we aim to continue to deliver innovative products and highly personalised advice that helps maximise long-term returns for our investor-owners.”

Salim is a highly accomplished leader whose background includes more than 25 years of financial services experience. His strong cultural alignment, along with his fresh global perspective and deep expertise in investments, capital markets and wealth management, will serve to further advance the interests of individual investors around the world.

As was also announced in May, effective today, Greg has joined Vanguard’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) and Mark Loughridge, Vanguard’s Lead Independent Director, is now the nonexecutive Chairman of the Board.