Santander announces cuts to remortgage rates

Santander UK has announced that, from today, Monday 7 July, it is reducing all 60-75% LTV remortgage interest rates by up to 0.16%.

Santander’s two-year fixed rate remortgage products now start from 3.84%, while five-year fixed rates start from 3.87%.

The new pricing is available to all customers, whether they are applying via a broker or directly, under Santander’s “no dual pricing” pledge to brokers.

Graham Sellar, Head of Santander for Intermediaries, said:

“Industry data predicts around 1.8 million fixed-rate mortgages are due to come to an end in 20251. This leaves us in a mixed market, as customers on a five-year fixed rate may be anticipating a rate increase, while those on a two-year fixed will likely be able to secure a lower rate than they’re currently on. Brokers are likely to be seeing an uptick as customers take much-needed advice to ensure they get the best deal for them, and we hope our latest range of reductions help more customers in their homeownership journeys.”

Examples of the new remortgage rates include:

60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 3.84%

60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee. Rate reduced by 0.16% to 4.10%

60% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.87%

75% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 4.09%

75% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.07% to 4.01%

Alongside the new rates, customers remortgaging with Santander can opt for free legal support from the lender’s panel of solicitors or receive £250 cashback paid to the conveyancer on completion of the mortgage.

More information on remortgaging with Santander can be found online: Remortgage Your Home | Compare Deals Online | Santander UK