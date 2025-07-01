Santander announces further cuts to residential and buy to Let mortgage rates

Santander UK has announced that, from Wednesday 2 July, it is reducing interest rates by up to 0.16% across its mortgage products including its home mover, first time buyer, new build, remortgage range and Buy to Let ranges.

The new pricing is available to all customers, whether they are applying via a broker or directly, under Santander’s “no dual pricing” pledge to brokers.

Examples of the new products and rates include:

First time buyers – reductions across a range of 75-85% LTV products including:

75% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.02%.

85% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.23%.

75% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 4.13%.

85% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.16% to 4.21%.

Home movers – reductions across a range of 60%-90% LTV products including:

60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 3.90%.

75% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 3.98%.

60% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.03% to 3.98%.

90% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.03% to 4.37%.

New build exclusive – first time buyer reductions across a range of 75%-85% LTV products including:

75% LTV two-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.02%.

85% LTV two-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.23%.

75% LTV five-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 4.13%.

85% LTV five-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.16% to 4.21%.

New build – home mover – reductions across a range of 60%-90% LTV products including:

60% LTV two-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 3.90%.

75% LTV two-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 3.98%.

60% LTV five-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.11% to 3.90%.

75% LTV five-year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.04% to 4.10%.

90% LTV five year fixed rate New Build Exclusive with a £999 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.03% to 4.37%.

Buy to Let – Purchase – reductions across a range of 60%-75% LTV products including:

60% LTV BTL two-year fixed rate with a £1,749 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 3.99%.

75% LTV BTL two-year fixed rate with a £1,749 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 4.15%.