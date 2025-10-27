Santander increases maximum LTV on remortgages with capital raising to 90%, unlocking thousands extra for homeowners

Santander UK has announced that, from Tuesday 28 October, customers looking to borrow more when remortgaging to the lender will be able to access funds up to 90% of the value of their property.

Previously, remortgage customers who were looking to capital raise while remortgaging were limited to a maximum of 85% LTV.

Additional borrowing can be taken out for a range of reasons, including to complete home improvements or to increase a customer’s proportion of a shared ownership property. These latest changes mean that homeowners now have the opportunity to access thousands more to achieve their plans. Any additional borrowing will be subject to affordability assessments and customers are encouraged to seek independent advice before capital raising for any purpose.

For example:

A customer remortgages to Santander with a £300,000 property and seeks additional borrowing for home improvements:

Maximum borrowing on an application submitted pre-6am 28 October 2025 – £255,000

Maximum borrowing on an application submitted post-6am 28 October 2025 – £270,000

Remortgaging with capital raising for debt consolidation purposes will continue to be limited to 85% LTV.

Graham Sellar – Head of Santander for Intermediaries said:

“There are a range of reasons customers look to increase their mortgage borrowing – whether choosing to invest in their current home, rather than entering the laborious home moving process and pay stamp duty costs, or gifting funds to help a family member get their foot on the property ladder. Our upcoming changes can help homeowners access more money to achieve their plans, and as a responsible lender we would encourage anyone looking to borrow more on their mortgage, for any reason, to seek independent advice to understand the implications and costs involved.”