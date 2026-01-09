Santander renews broker pledges for 2026 and adds a promise of access to underwriters

Santander has today announced that it is renewing its Broker Pledges for 2026 – promising no dual pricing, at least 24 hours’ notice of product withdrawals and continued improvements to product transfers for a further twelve months.

In addition, the lender has added a fourth pledge that its intermediary partners will benefit from access to underwriters whenever they need it.

Launched in February 2025, the original Broker Pledges were introduced to demonstrate Santander’s commitment to the broker market and the importance the lender places on brokers within the mortgage industry. Since launch the lender has:

Completed more than 30 product relaunches, all with at least 24 hours’ notice and none of which included any dual priced products;

Improved product transfers, including giving brokers the ability to: View product transfer rates on sourcing systems to create illustrations sooner; Accept product transfer rates on behalf of their clients; Switch their clients to a lower rate up to four months’ early, with no ERC; Overpay within the product transfer window, with no ERC; and View all their clients’ mortgage details on the Santander Introducer Internet, alongside their product end date.



David Morris, Head of Homes at Santander UK said:

“Last year we pledged to do more to better support our intermediary partners, and feedback has shown that brokers have felt and seen the difference in how we’ve operated over the past twelve months. Our changes have made a tangible difference, for example more than 10,000 customers have benefitted from switching early to a lower rate under our ‘Switch Now’ enhancement to the product transfer process. Today we are restating our commitment to supporting brokers and their clients for the next 12 months with our renewed, and refreshed, Broker Pledges.”