Sarasin & Partners unveils low-cost investment suite with MPA Financial Management

Sarasin & Partners, the £19.6bn global thematic London-based asset manager, has joined forces with MPA Financial Management to create a bespoke suite of model portfolios for clients of the Midlands-based adviser.

The MPA Sarasin Tailored Portfolio Service consists of five highly diversified model portfolios designed to meet a range of client risk profiles. By utilising Sarasin & Partners’ Tailored Model Portfolio Service, MPA benefits from a halving of its annual management charges, elevated reporting features, and regulatory alignment with Consumer Duty.

The range also provides MPA clients with access to Sarasin & Partners’ distinct global thematic investment process, which seeks to generate alpha by identifying the powerful and inexorable trends shaping tomorrow’s global economy.

Sarasin & Partners’ investment team is highly experienced, with its client directors boasting an average of 25 years within the industry. The managers are also able to harness the group’s broader intellectual capability, which consists of experienced global analysts, economists and risk experts.

The partnership with MPA demonstrates Sarasin & Partners’ ongoing commitment to innovation and efficiency in the portfolio management space, which can bring significant cost savings without compromising on high quality client outcomes.

Christopher Cade, partner and head of UK sales at Sarasin & Partners, comments: “Consumer Duty has made advisory firms focus on the value they are offering clients and the old style bespoke discretionary portfolios, with typically higher charges and average performance and service, do not stack up to scrutiny in many cases. Our latest Tailored Model Portfolio Service partnership with MPA Financial Management demonstrates our commitment to providing cost-effective bespoke solutions able to meet continually evolving regulatory frameworks, such as Consumer Duty. With a high-quality team providing high-quality service, our investment capability is designed to deliver long-term growth by being the forefront of trends set to shape tomorrow’s world.”

Phil McGovern, managing director at MPA Financial Management, added: “Finding a partner that can deliver strong performance while aligning with the latest Consumer Duty standards was our primary objective in sourcing a new service for our clients. Sarasin & Partners’ tailored model portfolio service offers customisation at an attractive cost, enabling us to enhance the value we deliver to our clients.”