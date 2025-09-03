Schroder Investment Solutions expands distribution reach of Model Portfolio Service

Schroder Investment Solutions, provider of a range of cost-effective Model Portfolios and Multi-Asset funds, is today announcing that its Model Portfolio Service (MPS) is now available on the AJ Bell platform, following increasing demand from financial advisers.

With the addition of AJ Bell, Schroders’ MPS is now accessible on 17 platforms across the UK market.

The award-winning, low-cost MPS, comprising Active, Strategic Index and Sustainable ranges, is part of Schroders Investment Solutions, which manages over £6.9 billion in assets (as at 30 June 2025). Each range includes between six and nine model portfolios, covering a broad spectrum of risk profiles, all with an annual management charge of only 15 basis points.

Jamie Fowler, Head of UK Wealth, Schroders said:

“We are very pleased to be partnering with AJ Bell to make our managed portfolio services available on their platform.

“This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting advisers and their clients by offering a wide choice of investment solutions, designed to help them meet their financial goals.

“Our UK Financial Adviser Survey found that while third-party model portfolio services and multi-asset funds remain the most popular outsourcing solutions, there has been a notable shift towards multi-asset funds. Some 35% of advisers expect to increase their allocations to multi-asset funds over the next 12 months. The survey also revealed that 34% of advisers now outsource the management of more than half of their clients’ assets.”

Mark Rendle, Product Director, AJ Bell said:

“We’re pleased to add Schroders MPS services to the platform, adding further choice to the carefully selected range of third-party MPS providers, ensuring that advisers have access to the right solutions for their clients.”