Scottish Widows Platform integrates CURO for bulk valuations

Scottish Widows Platform is now connected with Time4Advice’s CURO system for bulk valuations, extending the significant number of adviser tools and software now integrated and easily accessible on the platform.

The newest update follows a series of integrations, announced last year, that makes Scottish Widows Platform one of the most ‘connected’ investment platforms on the market for bulk valuations. These integrations sit alongside market-leading financial planning and cashflow modelling tools that are also available on the platform including Voyant and EVPro. Other key features including drip feed drawdown are coming soon on the roadmap.

CURO is used by more than 100+ firms, and over 3,000 users, and the latest generation CURO solution, now on Microsoft’s Power Platform, further enhances CURO’s capability, empowering firms to leverage the true value of their data thanks to uncompromised data access and an array of powerful reporting tools. The future-proofed solution also enables firms to take full advantage of a range of emerging technologies including AI and machine learning.

Ross Easton, Head of Platform Propositions, Scottish Widows Platform: “Delivering seamless connectivity is an important part of making it easier for advisers and paraplanners to do business. That’s why we’re investing heavily in our platform. CURO is licensed by many firms, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this latest addition to our integration programme.”

Deborah Johnston, Head of Provider Services, Time4Advice: “We’re delighted to partner with Scottish Widows Platform to bring our unique solution to existing and new customers. The Bulk Valuations integration works equally for CURO on Azure and CURO on Microsoft Power Platform users. With CURO, advisers can skip the frustrations attached to legacy systems and focus entirely on doing what they do best: delivering great value for their clients. Given the growing role Scottish Widows plays, it was a natural choice for us to partner with them to benefit both our customer bases.”