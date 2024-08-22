Sesame Bankhall Group partners with Darlington Building Society on exclusive 95% mortgage deal for members

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has partnered with Darlington Building Society to launch a 95% mortgage deal available exclusively for its Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club members.

Members will have access to a five-year fixed rate of 5.49% (until 30 September 2029), for customers who are first-time buyers, home movers or looking to remortgage, with a maximum loan of £300,000.

Darlington Building Society’s flexible underwriting approach offers a 40-year term that allows for more affordable monthly repayments. They consider non-guaranteed income such as overtime, bonuses and commission, to further boost a customer’s borrowing potential.

Stephanie Charman, Group Partnerships & Propositions Director at Sesame Bankhall Group said:

“Our focus at SBG is on working with our lending partners to give Sesame and PMS members access to products and solutions that will provide the best outcomes for their customers. This exclusive offer with Darlington Building Society helps to do just that, with a combination of a competitive rate, high LTV and underwriting flexibility offering a solution to those without a large deposit and looking to take their first or next step onto the property ladder.”

Chris Blewitt, Head of Intermediary Distribution, Darlington Intermediaries added:

“Those with low deposits are among the most in need of innovation and support given the current challenges in the housing market. Working exclusively with Sesame Bankhall Group, I am delighted that we have been able to offer a 95% LTV product, available nationally, and supported with an affordability model to help ensure that those looking to purchase a home for the first time can sensibly afford to get on the property ladder.”