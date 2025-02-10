Short-term fixed bond rates challenge savers year-on-year

Savers investing for longer are finally being rewarded with higher returns as the average five-year fixed bond noted its biggest rise in over a year, but shorter-term bonds fell year-on-year. Moneyfactscompare.co.uk reveals the state of play in the fixed bond market for savers.

· The top one-year fixed bond fell month-on-month, the top two-, three- and five-year bonds rose month-on-month, with the top four-year bond remaining unchanged.

· The top one-year fixed bond fell to 4.77% gross. The top one-year bond rate was higher than the top five-year bond a month prior by 0.15%.

· In August 2024, the rate gap between the top one- and five-year bonds was 0.45%, as they sat at 5.40% and 4.95%, respectively.

· A year ago, the top one-year bond paid 5.16%, with the top five-year bond paying 4.64%, a gap of 0.52%.

Savings market analysis – top fixed bond rates Aug-22 Feb-23 Aug-23 Feb-24 Aug-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Top one-year fixed bond rate 2.83% 4.16% 6.05% 5.16% 5.40% 4.79% 4.77% Top two-year fixed bond rate 3.12% 4.45% 6.10% 5.10% 5.13% 4.65% 4.70% Top three-year fixed bond rate 3.20% 4.45% 6.00% 4.61% 4.85% 4.61% 4.63% Top four-year fixed bond rate 3.20% 4.53% 5.85% 4.54% 4.54% 4.54% 4.54% Top five-year fixed bond rate 3.35% 4.63% 5.80% 4.64% 4.95% 4.64% 4.80% Top interest rates based on a £10,000 deposit as at the start of the month. Source: Moneyfactscompare.co.uk

· All average fixed bond rates rose month-on-month, with the five-year increasing by 0.07% and the four-year increasing by 0.09%.

· The average one-year fixed bond rate at 4.21% gross is now 0.28% higher than the average five-year fixed bond at 3.93%. The rate gap was 0.33% a month prior.

· In August 2024, the rate gap between the average one- and five-year bonds was 0.71%, as they sat at 4.63% and 3.92%, respectively.

· A year ago, the average one-year bond paid 4.62%, while the average five-year bond paid 3.88%, a rate gap of 0.74%.

Savings market analysis – average fixed bond rates Aug-22 Feb-23 Aug-23 Feb-24 Aug-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Average one-year fixed bond rate 2.02% 3.61% 5.21% 4.62% 4.63% 4.19% 4.21% Average two-year fixed bond rate 2.22% 3.82% 5.19% 4.34% 4.33% 4.02% 4.06% Average three-year fixed bond rate 2.49% 3.88% 4.98% 4.11% 4.16% 3.92% 3.97% Average four-year fixed bond rate 2.65% 4.00% 4.81% 3.96% 3.87% 3.89% 3.98% Average five-year fixed bond rate 2.69% 4.04% 4.77% 3.88% 3.92% 3.86% 3.93% Average interest rates based on a £10,000 deposit as at the start of the month. Source: Moneyfactscompare.co.uk

Caitlyn Eastell, Spokesperson at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“Savers will note positive rises across longer-term fixed bonds over the past month, but year-on-year short-term rates have dropped. Savers who invested £10,000 in the top one-year fixed bond a year ago would have earned £516 in interest, however, those expecting their bond to mature this month and considering locking in again for the same term can now expect to earn almost £40 less. At a glance this may seem an insignificant amount, but it shows the harsh cuts fixed rates have experienced over the past year. Base rate cuts by the Bank of England and sticky inflation have also eaten into consumers’ pots. Despite dwindling rates, higher rate taxpayers may still be on course to breach their £500 interest-earned Personal Savings Allowance (PSA), so careful planning is a must. It is widely speculated that more base rate reductions could take place this year, which could pose another blow to savers.

“Challenger banks are paving the way for market-leading returns to entice new business, which is positive news for savers in search of competitive returns. However, some may not wish to place themselves too far ahead of their peers. With the unpredictable nature of markets, providers might be forced to cut rates, so investors might find it more attractive to lock their cash away in a longer-term fixed rate bond for a guaranteed return. In any case, savers who are feeling the pressure should seek independent advice to go over their options and consider any account carefully.”