Sparrows Capital partners with Mabel Insights to bolster adviser support

Evidence-based investing pioneer Sparrows Capital has agreed a partnership deal with model portfolio service (MPS) and multi-asset fund comparison and data provider Mabel Insights.

Under the agreement, Sparrows becomes one of Mabel Insights discretionary fund management (DFM) partners. The collaboration aims to support advisers with transparent, timely, and robust reporting to assist with due diligence, suitability assessments, and ongoing client communications.

Advisers can now access performance data and portfolio insights for the Sparrows SCore MPS range directly via the Mabel Insights platform; giving advisers greater visibility into performance, asset allocation, risk metrics, and portfolio changes. Monthly factsheets are also now available across the full range via the digital tool.

Arnie Millington, Head of Business Development at Sparrows Capital, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to transparency and adviser support. Making our model portfolios more accessible through Mabel’s independent research tool — now with the addition of clear, timely monthly factsheets — helps advisers make informed decisions with confidence, backed by consistent data and reporting.

Lawrence Cook, Chief Executive of Mabel Insights, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Sparrows Capital to our platform. Their evidence-based approach aligns well with our mission to provide advisers with reliable, independent data to support client outcomes. A consistent philosophy and strong track record make them a valuable addition for advisers seeking robust portfolio insight.”

Sparrows Capital’s SCore Market Range Equity portfolios — from 10% to 100% equity — are all currently in the top quartile of Mabel’s risk-adjusted group ranking over both 3 and 5 year periods to the end of Q2 2025, with their portfolio’s ranking as top performing in two of the five Mabel Insights’ benchmark groups.

Sparrows Capital recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of its Sparrows SCore MPS and the first anniversary of its retirement income solution Sparrows SCore-D in partnership with Just Group.