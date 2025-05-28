Spreading financial expertise: EFPA’s certified advisors in Europe now exceed 100,000

The European Financial Planning Association (EFPA) has surpassed 100,000 certified financial advisors across 13 countries, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates 25 years since its foundation.

A Growing Presence in European Finance

EFPA has become one of Europe’s largest and most influential financial sector organizations, experiencing steady growth, particularly in the past decade. The association has seen a six-fold increase in certified professionals, now totalling 101,400 members. This expansion has been driven by regulatory advancements in financial services professionalisation and the introduction of specialised certifications such as the EFPA ESG Advisor, equipping professionals with key expertise in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

The list of EFPA countries includes Spain (having the largest national membership), Italy, France, UK, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Hungary and Luxembourg, as well as Portugal and Slovakia, where EFPA is present through its Spanish and Czech organizations.

Commitment to Industry Advancement

Over the past year, EFPA has intensified its focus on certification development, regulatory advocacy, and industry research. The association has actively engaged in European regulatory discussions, including the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) and the Savings and Investments Union (SIU), ensuring financial advisors’ voices are represented in critical policymaking. More recently, it has also driven initiatives related to financial health research, ethical training for financial advisors, and the development of new syllabi and micro certifications, while continuing to provide members with market insights, CPD opportunities, and discussions on evolving financial trends—from AI-driven innovation to macroeconomic shifts.

Financial Advisors: Bridging Investors and Capital Markets

In an evolving economic and geopolitical landscape, financial advisors play a crucial role in helping retail investors navigate complex financial decisions. By providing expert guidance, risk assessment, and access to diversified financial products, advisors act as a bridge between individual investors and capital markets. Their expertise empowers clients to make informed choices, encouraging effective savings strategies, responsible investment planning, and long-term financial security. EFPA will continue to play a fundamental role in preparing qualified financial advisors across Europe to support investors in optimizing their savings. With a large portion of savings still concentrated in deposits, advisors are essential in providing the tools and guidance needed to encourage investment strategies that generate capital growth, mobilize savings into capital markets, and improve citizens’ financial prospects for retirement.