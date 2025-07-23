St. James’s Place outlines how Gift Inter Vivos (GIV) insurance can help to minimise IHT bills

With the Government confirming yesterday that pension savings will be brought inside the inheritance tax (IHT) net from April 2027, more people’s estates are set to be subject to an IHT bill on their death, potentially leaving loved ones with a significantly higher tax bill.

Tony Müdd, Third Party Products and Services Director at St. James’s Place outlines how specialist life insurance cover can protect from a potential IHT liability: “In light of the changes initially announced in the Autumn Budget and confirmed yesterday – and with rising estate values, many families are seeking solutions to minimise future IHT costs. Gift Inter Vivos (GIV) insurance – a specialist form of term life cover designed to help individuals protect their loved ones from a potential IHT liability on money or assets gifted during their lifetime – is one way of doing this, and is becoming increasingly popular.

“A GIV policy is typically suitable where a substantial financial gift has been made and the recipient may not have the funds to pay the IHT if the donor passes away within seven years. The policy is written on the life of the person making the gift, with the amount of cover reducing over the term of the policy to match the reducing IHT liability due to taper relief. GIV insurance policies typically last for seven years, mirroring the IHT taper period although short terms can be used in respect of gifts given previously within a seven-year period.

“We’ve seen website views for GIV cover double among financial advisers compared with the same period last year, as it becomes a more widely used estate planning tool. It suits those who are looking to make meaningful gifts during their lifetime without burdening their beneficiaries, ensuring that generous acts don’t result in unintended consequences – and providing clarity and peace of mind for individuals who want to pass on wealth in a tax-efficient way.

“More individuals are taking proactive steps to manage their legacy and protect their families from unforeseen tax burdens – and GIV insurance can provide a simple and effective solution for covering potential tax liabilities that could otherwise fall on loved ones unexpectedly. There are a number of elements to bear in mind if you’re considering GIV cover, however, such as the importance of writing the policy in trust to the recipient of the gift on whom the IHT liability will fall and getting the level of cover for each year correct. It’s worth seeking professional advice before agreeing to a policy, so that you are adequately covered.”

Tony Müdd’s top tips when taking out Gift Inter Vivos cover to reduce IHT burden: