Standard Life Appoints Callum Stewart as Head of Investment Proposition Distribution

Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, has appointed Callum Stewart as Head of Investment Proposition Distribution.

Callum’s appointment highlights the strengthening of the Investment Solutions team and Standard Life’s focus on sustainable investing solutions.

Callum and his team will provide dedicated investment solutions’ expertise for Standard Life’s workplace business and will be responsible for taking its investment proposition to market, while further developing relationships with clients and advisers across the workplace pension market.

Callum joins Standard Life from Hyman Robertson, where he most recently held the role of Head of DC Investment, specialising in pension funding and investment. There, he spearheaded the integration of climate and sustainability into the company’s investment proposition and pioneered the 10-10-10 rule of thumb for considering potential benefits from illiquid investments for members. He also supported the industry wide Productive Finance Working Groups in the production of their guides for assessing value, including illiquid investments.

Gareth Trainor Head of Investment Solutions at Standard Life commented: “I’m pleased to welcome Callum to Standard Life. The thought leadership, industry presence and drive that Callum brings will be invaluable in delivering our long-term strategy and will build on our already strong sustainable investing credentials.”

Callum Stewart said: “I’m absolutely delighted to join this talented and successful investment solutions team and contribute to enhancing investment outcomes for millions of customers across the UK. There’s a positive culture and strong desire to do the best for customers within this business, driven by an increasingly significant focus on sustainable investing, and I’m excited to be a part of this.

“The changing environment presents a new set of challenges for providers to overcome and I’m looking forward to applying my knowledge and experience to contribute to the next stage of Standard Life’s development, bringing fresh ideas and practical experience on sustainable and illiquid investing to improve outcomes for a diverse range of customers.

“Having worked in the employee benefit consultancy space and contributed to the industry shift to embracing the cost to value shift, I’m now looking forward to continuing this work in my new role.”