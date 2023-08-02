StepChange Financial Solutions selects finova’s award-winning CRM platform 

Finova, the UK’s largest cloud-based mortgages and savings software provider, has today announced that its award-winning CRM platform will be adopted by StepChange Financial Solutions, a subsidiary of leading UK debt charity StepChange that provides no obligation advice for UK borrowers.

Through the adoption, StepChange Financial Solutions advisers can now leverage cutting-edge technology to support them to deliver the best possible service to their clients.

finova’s broker CRM is specifically designed to make brokers’ lives easier. Through the platform, advisers can easily perform a range of functions to improve efficiency and fulfil compliance requirements, including automating administrative tasks, capturing and securely storing customer data, and building personalised reports. The platform is fully customisable, meaning users can easily integrate the software into their existing systems and begin reaping the benefits right away.

StepChange Financial Solutions advises over-55s on equity release products that are best suited to their individual needs. In 2020 and the first half of 2021, 98% of StepChange Financial Solutions clients said they would recommend the service to family or friends. In 2022, StepChange Financial Solutions won ‘Best broker for equity release’ at the Mortgage Strategy awards.

Matthew Harrison Director of Sales – Broker Channel at finova, commented:“We are proud to be selected by StepChange Financial Solutions, which has set an industry standard for trustworthy and inclusive financial advice.

“In our new hybrid world, technology is indivisible from the advice conversation and advisers must have access to technology to continue providing the necessary level of service to their clients. Our fully customisable broker CRM does just that, equipping users with the tools to improve their day-to-day role, which ultimately leads to a better service for the end-client by freeing up time for the adviser to focus on talking to their client and understanding their unique financial situation.

“We look forward to supporting StepChange Financial Solutions’ invaluable work through our technological offering.”

Richard Lane, Director of External Affairs and Operating Subsidiaries at StepChange, added: “StepChange has always strived to increase efficiency and make the broker process easier – doing so allows us to really put the customer’s best interests at the forefront which is always our priority. This is something we very much align with finova on, and we’re thrilled to announce the adoption of it‘s cutting-edge CRM platform. As a result of finova’s strong track record in delivering great results for their clients, selecting their CRM platform was an easy choice. We look forward to seeing the results we know it will deliver!”